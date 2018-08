Suspects driving a white, Nissan Rogue entered a home in the Mount Soledad area on June 16 and stole number pieces of jewelry. San Diego County Crimestoppers has released images of the jewelry in the hopes of finding the people responsible. Anyone with information on the identity and or location of the suspects can call the SDPD’s Northern Division at (858) 552-1727 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (888) 580-8477.