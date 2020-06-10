COVID-19 Resources and Latest Information

• Publisher

NBC 7 San Diego

• Location

San Diego County, California

• Last Reviewed

June 11, 2020, 9:35 a.m. PST

• Overview

Among the most recent developments in the county, there were 108 new COVID-19 cases reported Tuesday, 8,837 since the outbreak began. County leaders announced more businesses will be able to reopen Friday, including gyms, bars, wineries, museums, galleries, zoos and hotels for tourism. Day camps, campgrounds, RV parks and outdoor recreational activities like sports fishing can resume modified operations.

• Social distancing

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency has taken measures to protect the community against the spread of the novel coronavirus by issuing a public health order.

• Business and facilities

Here's what you need to know about what's reopened in San Diego as the county continues to flatten the curve of the coronavirus pandemic.

• Events

The Big Bay Boom, San Diego's Fourth of July fireworks show; Comic-Con; the Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival; and many other local events have been postponed till next year.

• Schools

All school districts and secondary-education institutions in San Diego County have announced closures following the guidance by local health officials. Many of the affected schools have also announced that students could begin picking up free meals.

• How to help

From donating to Feeding San Diego to the American Red Cross, there are many ways to lend a hand to fellow San Diegans.

• How to get help

From health benefits to pet food to rent relief, resources are available to San Diegans affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

• Resources for seniors

San Diego's senior citizens have many resources to help them out in their time of need. Most local grocery stores are opening their doors only to seniors and people with disabilities at the start of the day.

• Coronavirus cases by ZIP code

Local cases of COVID-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, are being listed by ZIP code by San Diego County officials.