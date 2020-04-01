How Can Seniors Get Help During the Pandemic? A Resource Guide

Some of the region's most most vulnerable members need a helping hand -- and people are stepping up. Have you heard about a story we should share? Let us know -- Ed.

Food Resources for Seniors

Meals for Pick-up and Home Delivery -- call first to confirm details:

NAME REGION ADDRESS PHONE HOME-DELIVERED SERVICES SERVING AREA Special Supermarket Hours Some stores have adjusted hours so seniors can shop with fewer people present and when stores are freshly stocked Click here for a list of participating stores Borrego Springs Youth & Senior Center East Borrego Springs Senior Center, 580 Circle J Drive, Borrego Springs East Borrego Springs Senior Center, 580 Circle J Drive, Borrego Springs 760-767-3116 Yes 92004 Carlsbad North Coastal Carlsbad Senior Center, 799 Pine Avenue, Carlsbad 760-602-4650 Yes 92008, 92009, 92010, 92011 Encinitas North Coastal Encinitas Senior Center, 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas 760-943-2258 (meal reservations); 760-943-2250 No N/A Escondido North Inlad Escondido Senior Center, 210 Park Avenue, Escondido 760-839-4803 No N/A Fallbrook Senior Citizen's Service Club North Inland Fallbrook Senior Citizen's Service Club, 399 Heald Lane, Fallbrook 760-723-9282 or 760-728-4498 Yes 92003, 92028 Feeding San Diego Central First Congregational Church of Ramona, 404 8th St., Friday at 1:30 p.m. Feeding San Diego East San Diego County Credit Union Stadium, Northeast Lot, 9499 Friars Road, San Diego, Saturdays at 10 a.m. Feeding San Diego North Brother Benno, 3260 Production Ave., Oceanside, Thursdays, 10 a.m. Feeding San Diego South Community Through Hope, Eucalyptus Park, 436 C St., Chula Vista, Tuesday and Thursdays at 8 a.m. Jewish Family Service North Inland Ed Brown Senior Center, 18402 W. Bernardo Drive, San Diego 858-487-9324 No N/A Jewish Family Service Central Bayside Community Center, 2202 Comstock St., San Diego 619-278-0771 No N/A Jewish Family Service North Central College Avenue Senior Center 6299 Capri Drive San Diego 858-637-3000; for home-delivered meals: 858-637-3230 Yes Most Zip codes. Call to inquire Meals on Wheels (Greater San Diego) North N/A 800-573-6467 or 760-736-9900 (North County) Yes Most Zip codes. Call to inquire Mountain Health & Community Services East Rural Mountain Empire Community Center, 976 Sheridian Road, Campo 619-478-5109 Yes 91906, 91905 Mountain Health & Community Services East Rural Dulzura Community Center, 1136 Community Bldg Road, Dulzura 619-478-5109 No N/A Mountain Health & Community Services East Rural Descanso Library, 9545 River Drive, Descanso 619-478-5109 Yes 91931 Mountain Health & Community Services East Rural Jacumba Public Library, 44505 Old Highway 80, Jacumba Hot Springs 619-478-5109 Yes 91934 Mountain Health & Community Services East Rural Pine Valley Improvement Club, 28890 Old Highway 80, Pine Valley 619-478-5109 No N/A Mountain Health & Community Services East Rural Potrero Library, 24883 Potrero Valley Road, Potrero 619-478-5109 Yes 91963 Mountain Health & Community Services East Rural Alpine Community Center, 1830 Alpine Blvd., Alpine 619-478-5109 Yes 91901, 91903 National City South MLK Community Center, 140 E 12th St.,National City 619-336-6750 Yes 91950 San Diego Food Bank (April 1) North Inland Fallbrook Spanish Seventh-Day Adventist Church, 439 Iowa St,, Fallbrook Starting at 6 p.m. No San Diego Food Bank (April 2) North Coastal St. Andrew’s Episcopal Church, 890 Balour Drive, Encinitas 3-4 p.m. on April 2 San Diego Food Bank (April 3) South South Bay Pentecostal,395 D St., Chula Vista Starting at 9 a.m. San Diego Food Bank North Inland Buckheart Ranch, 16881 Old Survey Road, Escondido Startin at 4 p.m. San Diego Neighorhood House Assistance NHA offers meals for seniors; pickup packages include breakfast, lunch, snacks; M-F, 10 am. to 2 p.m. BYF Early Head Start, 841 S. 41st St., San Diego 858-715-2642 Neighorhood House Assistance NHA offers meals for seniors; pickup packages include breakfast, lunch, snacks; M-F, 10 am. to 2 p.m. Balboa Lutheran Head Start, 7250 Eckstrom Ave., San Diego 858-715-2642 Neighorhood House Assistance NHA offers meals for seniors; pickup packages include breakfast, lunch, snacks; M-F, 10 am. to 2 p.m. Webster Head Start, 2930 Marcy Ave., San Diego 858-715-2642 Neighorhood House Assistance NHA offers meals for seniors; pickup packages include breakfast, lunch, snacks; M-F, 10 am. to 2 p.m. Urban Village I Head Start, 3795 Fairmount Ave. Suite B, San Diego 858-715-2642 Neighorhood House Assistance NHA offers meals for seniors; pickup packages include breakfast, lunch, snacks; M-F, 10 am. to 2 p.m. Home Avenue Head Start, 4111 Home Ave. Suite F, San Diego 858-715-2642 Neighorhood House Assistance NHA offers meals for seniors; pickup packages include breakfast, lunch, snacks; M-F, 10 am. to 2 p.m. Senior Nutrition Center, 795 South Boundary St., San Diego 858-715-2642 Pacific Educational Facilities East Ramona Senior Center, 434 Aqua Lane, Ramona 760-789-0440 No N/A Salvation Army South 648 Third Ave., Chula Vists 619-498-0298 Yes 91902, 91910, 91911, 91913, 91914, 91915 Salvation Army East 1011 East Main St., El Cajon 619-440-2457 x413 Yes 92019, 92020, 92021 Salvation Army Central 825 Seventh Ave., San Diego 619-699-2212 No N/A Salvation Army Central 4170 Balboa Ave., San Diego 858-483-1831 Yes 92102, 92104, 92105, 92111, 92117, 92123 Salvation Army North Coastal 3935 Lake Blvd., Oceanside 760-207-7918 No N/A Vista North Coastal Gloria G. McClellan Senior

Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive,

Vista 760-643-5288 Yes 92081, 92083, 92084

2-1-1 San Diego lists several other food distribution services, including some that deliver to seniors, to veterans and one that provides meals that are kosher. For more on those, click here.

Non English-speaking elderly people can request free grocery delivery by emailing Covid19outreachsd@gmail.com

Transportation for Seniors

Coronado Seniors Out and About Scheduled rides for a nominal fee to medical/health related offices, grocery stores, banks 1825 Strand Way, Coronado 619-522-6302 Del Mar Transportation Services Van shuttle for Del Mar residents for local grocery shopping and Dial-a-Ride taxi vouchers, automobile rides for medical services 225 9th St., Del Mar 858-792-7565 Encinitas Out and About Volunteers take Encinitas seniors to grocery store, doctors, pharmacy, senior center, other Encinias locations 1140 Oakcrest Park Drive, Encinitas 760-943-2256 Go Go Grandparent South 5055 Sweetwater Road, Bonita 855-464-6872 Home Care Services Provides transportation and other services for homebound or disabled seniors 2855 Hope Ave., Carlsbad 800-562-2734 MTS All areas 1255 Imperial Ave., San Diego 619-233-3004 Oceanside Solutions for Seniors on the Go Provides transportation for Oceanside seniors to and from doctor's appointments, pharmacies, grocery stores Country Club Senior Center, 455 Country Club Lane, Oceanside 760-435-5155 On the Go Rides limited to medical, grocery shopping 8788 Balboa Ave., San Diego 858-637-3210 Point Loma Out and About Provides rides to seniors for non-emergency medical services and necessary errands. Weekly van shuttle to local grocery stores Peninsula Shepherd Center, 1475 Catalina Blvd., San Diego 619-223-1640 Seniors a Go Go Curb-to-curb, door-to-door, or door-thru-door transportation services 3860 Calle Fortunada, Suite 101, San Diego 619-284-9281 SenioRide Call for assistance 701 B St., Suite 1775, San Diego 619-295-8393, ext. 314 Veterans Transportation Program Provides free round-trips to the VA Medical Center and to the Mission Valley clinic 3350 La Jolla Village Drive, San Diego 858-552-7470 ext.7572 Vista Out and About Transportation for shopping and banking Gloria McClellan Adult & Senior Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive, Vista 760-643-5284

Coronavirus Questions

Kaiser Permanente The hospital's resource line answers members Covid-19 questions 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. 877-813-7297 San Diego County Information Services County Health and Human Services Agency can direct patients to nurses who can answer coronavirus questions Dial 211 or go to 211sandiego.org Scripps Health A team of nurses will screen patients and, if warranted, connect a patient to a provider via video chat 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends 888-261-8431 Sharp Healthcare Answering patients' questions about Covid-19. Free online self-assessments are available here 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekends 800-827-4277 UC San Diego Health UCSD patients can call the hospital's COVID-19 nurse line between to get questions answered 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. 800-926-8273

Additional Resources:

Care Coordination Program Volunteers assist with grocery shopping, companionship, organizing mail and paperwork, home safety, yard maintenance and more Connection Center, 3860 Calle Fortunada, Suite 101, San Diego (619) 284-9281 Many locations. Call to inquire Covid19Helpers Grocery, medication pickups Available to Point Loma and Ocean Beach residents covid19groceries on Instagram Point Loma, Ocean Beach People's Alliance for Justice Care packages for seniors Packages include food and other household essentials 619-354-8051 Poway Neighborhood Emergency Corps Call for help picking up medications, groceries or other essential items powaynec@gmail.com 858-668-1250

What if I Can't Pay My Rent?

On March 16, Gov. Newsom issued an executive order that authorizes local government to halt evictions for renters and homeowners, slows foreclosures, and protects against utility shutoffs for Californians affected by COVID-19.

While a tenant will still be obligated to pay rent, tenants won't have to worry about the time limitation through March 31, 2020, though it is possible the governor will extend the order past that date.

The order applies to those who are unable to pay rent due to either a loss in income or an increase in medical costs due to COVID-19.

The county of San Diego took up Newsom's order and on March 24 approved a moratorium on evictions for residents and small businesses in unincorporated parts of the country. The measure will give the county's chief administrative officer the authority to work with financial institutions to halt foreclosures and foreclosure-related evictions, and will allow the county Housing Authority to extend the deadline for recipients, including those who receive Section 8 support.

The city of San Diego also passed ordinances to halt evictions. Tenants must demonstrate a "substantial decrease in income or medical expenses'' caused by COVID-19 in order to qualify. It will not relieve a tenant of their requirement to pay rent or restrict a landlord from recovering rent at a future time. The emergency law will last until May 31.

Banks will be ordered to halt foreclosures of properties whose owners are unable to make mortgage payments.

The city will look for local, state, and federal economic aid packages to provide relief to landlords affected by the ordinance.

The San Diego Housing Commission will also not evict tenants from the thousands of affordable housing apartments under their control if they have experienced a decrease or loss of income due to COVID-19, a spokesperson said. Tenants using Section 8 housing vouchers will not be affected.

The city of San Marcos also passed an order to halt evictions.

What About My Pet?

The San Diego Humane Society wants to make sure pets are taken care of during the pandemic. The organization is distributing more than 70,000 pounds of pet food and supplies to families in need.

Anyone can visit the Humane Society's campus locations in Escondido (3500 Burnet Dr.), Oceanside (572 Airport Rd.) or San Diego (5500 Gaines St.) between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. to pick up a bag of dog or cat food, as well as other supplies, such as cat litter, pet treats and pet beds while supplies last.

The group is partnering with the San Diego Food Bank, San Diego Unified School District and other human service groups serving seniors in our community to make pet food available at their distribution sites.

The Helen Woodward Animal Center is partnering with Feeding San Diego to provide pet owners who have lost their jobs due to COVID-19 with two weeks worth of food for themselves and their pets.

The food will be available via "drive-thru" at the center's Rancho Santa Fe location. First, pet owners must fill out a pick-up form here. The first distribution day is March 26 and more dates will be announced in the coming weeks, according to the organization.

I'm Worried About My Own or Someone Else's Mental Health

Taking the steps necessary to slow the spread of COVID-19, like staying inside and eliminating gatherings of more than 10, may take a toll on some San Diegans. Be sure to check in on your neighbors and friends while maintaining a safe distance during the coronavirus pandemic.

NBC 7's Ashley Matthews spoke to health care providers who are moving to video services to stay connected with their patients. She also lists several videos that may be helpful to maintaining your mental health.

Tips to Maintaining Mental Health

The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has some tips to ensure you are maintaining your mental health amid stressful times:

Take breaks from watching, reading, or listening to news stories about the pandemic, including on social media

Take care of your body. Take deep breaths, stretch, or meditate. Try to eat healthy, well-balanced meals, exercise regularly, get plenty of sleep, and avoid alcohol and drugs

Make time to unwind. Try to do some other activities you enjoy

Connect with others. Talk with people you trust about your concerns and how you are feeling

Call your healthcare provider if stress gets in the way of your daily activities for several days in a row

A Neighbor Assistance Program Hopes to Help Those at High-Risk for COVID-19

A local neighborhood assistance program is hoping to make a difference during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The San Marcos COVID-19 Neighbor Assistance Program wants to help their neighbors who are at high-risk of COVID-19.

“We came together on NextDoor, we kept on seeing people on the app saying that they wanted to help out elders in their community,” said Sandi Lord, a member of the program. “We said 'all of those who want to help out let’s all get together on a group phone call and get this started.'”

In a week, the group consisting of four built a website and started posting flyers on all public places throughout San Marcos including laundromats, apartment complexes, gas stations, and local health facilities.

The neighbor assistance program hopes to match volunteers who are under 60 are low-risk and healthy, with elders or others who run a high-risk in contracting COVID-19. They also hope to help those who are Spanish speaking.

They hope to help out individuals in getting groceries, picking up prescriptions, or other things they may need help with.

“One of the things we have offered to do as well was to call people periodically to make sure that they are OK,” Lord said.

This neighbor assistance program is only offered in San Marcos, but they hope other neighborhoods can start their own on this as well.

So far, they’ve had more volunteers calling to lend a hand than those needing help, but they hope to get more calls after they are done posting their flyers.

“If anyone needs help out there, we are more than happy to do whatever they need help with,” Lord said.

For more information, click here. -- Brenda Gregorio-Nieto; March 25, 2020