Northgate, Baron’s Markets Offer Shopping Time Just for Seniors, Disabled

Northgate Market, a supermarket chain specializing in Hispanic grocery items, and Baron’s Market are opening their doors a bit earlier to give seniors and people with disabilities their own time to pace the aisles and shop for essentials.

Northgate announced it would let seniors 65 and older and people with disabilities a whole hour to themselves from 7 to 8 a.m. The market chain has eight locations in San Diego County from Otay Mesa West to Fallbrook, and 33 more across Southern California. The market will remain open to the general public until 8 p.m.

“We recognize the challenge facing seniors and other at-risk populations and we need to address the by providing them an opportunity to shop for essentials without fear or trepidation. Our customers and store associates’ safety are our number one concern,” Northgate Market Co-President Miguel Gonzalez said. “This is just one solution we are looking at to help Southern California residents sustain their health and nourishment needs.”

Gonzalez echoed Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti in asking shoppers to let seniors and people with disabilities step in front of them in line at stores. A spokesperson for Northgate Markets said it was unclear how long the special shopping window would continue.

At Baron’s Market, seniors 65 and older and people with disabilities will have the store to themselves from 9 to 9:30 a.m.

Baron’s has locations in Point Loma, North Park, Alpine, and Rancho Bernardo.

San Diego County leaders issued a strict Public Health Order that prohibits in-restaurant dining, and allows for only delivery and drive-through options.

