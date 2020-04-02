San Diego County: Coronavirus Cases by Zip Code

San Diego County cases of COIVD-19, the disease caused by the novel coronavirus, are now being listed by zip code, the county announced this week.

NBC 7 Investigates used the data from the county website to create the map below. The data will be updated daily as the county reports new cases.

This data is not a full representation of cases. There has been very limited testing so far. Therefore, the actual number of cases per zip code could vary greatly. Officials with the County Health and Human Services Agency say the number of people infected with COVID-19 in San Diego is around 10 times the reported total.

County officials stressed the presence of cases, or lack thereof, should not affect how people operate during the coronavirus pandemic.

Staying at home, practicing social distancing and washing your hands are just some practices to maintain, regardless of the number of cases reported in your community.

The number of people actually infected with the disease is likely much higher than reported numbers because not everyone needs to be tested, including in some cases, the close contacts of positive patients who are usually presumed to have the disease.

Dr. Eric McDonald, medical director with the County Epidemiology Immunization Branch, estimated the actual number of people with COVID-19 in San Diego County is around 10 times the reported total.

"Do not have a false sense of security in terms of the numbers," said Dr. Nick Yphantides, Chief Medical Officer for San Diego County. "In some ways, I don't want to say it is meaningless, but it is not that significant."

On Wednesday evening, county health officials said the total reported cases of COVID-19 in San Diego was 849, with 15 deaths.

