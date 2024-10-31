How to watch NBC 7 San Diego's 2024 election coverage streaming Nov. 5

The 2024 General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 5, and NBC 7 San Diego will bring you the latest and biggest updates during our two-and-a-half-hour special streaming Election Day coverage.

We'll cover high-profile statewide and local races, including those in the city of San Diego, Chula Vista, Coronado, Encinitas and Oceanside. Our anchors, reporters and in-studio guests will also break down key issues and share what the results could mean for San Diegans.

Here's how to watch:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

When and what time is NBC 7's Election Day coverage?

NBC 7 will be streaming your Election Day coverage after the polls close from 8 to 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

How to watch NBC 7's Election Day coverage live

You can watch our two-and-a-half-hour Election Day special on NBC 7's website, app or wherever you stream.

NBC 7 San Diego News — our 24/7 streaming channel — is available on Roku TV, Peacock, Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Local Now, Pluto, Google TV, TCL, Xfinity, and FreeVee.

You can also stream our channel on the NBC 7 San Diego app or by tapping the “Watch News 24/7” button on NBCSanDiego.com.

You can also bookmark this page and watch it here live.

What happens to regularly scheduled newscasts?

You can still catch NBC 7 news on Election Day. We'll include election coverage during our newscasts and provide cut-ins throughout the evening.

Here's NBC 7's programming schedule for Nov. 5: