How to watch NBC 7 San Diego's 2024 election coverage streaming Nov. 5

Decision 2024: What to Know
- San Diego Voter's Guide: Everything you need to know about voting in the 2024 Presidential Election
- When is the deadline to vote? Election Day is Nov. 5, 2024. For more important dates, click here.
- Where to vote early: Early voting is underway now through Election Day. On Oct. 26, nearly 40 vote centers will open for voters to chose from. Find a location here.
- How to vote by mail: Every San Diego County voter receives a ballot in the mail. Fill it out, sign it, and return it at hundreds of drop-off locations across the county.
- Who is on the ballot? Enter your address here to find candidates on the state and national level. Follow NBC 7's Decision 2024 for more on local measures and candidates.
- What propositions are on the ballot? Here are all 10 California ballot propositions for the 2024 election, explained
- Report a problem: Here's how to report incidents at the polls
The 2024 General Election is Tuesday, Nov. 5, and NBC 7 San Diego will bring you the latest and biggest updates during our two-and-a-half-hour special streaming Election Day coverage.
We'll cover high-profile statewide and local races, including those in the city of San Diego, Chula Vista, Coronado, Encinitas and Oceanside. Our anchors, reporters and in-studio guests will also break down key issues and share what the results could mean for San Diegans.
Here's how to watch:
Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.
When and what time is NBC 7's Election Day coverage?
NBC 7 will be streaming your Election Day coverage after the polls close from 8 to 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
How to watch NBC 7's Election Day coverage live
Decision 2024
You can watch our two-and-a-half-hour Election Day special on NBC 7's website, app or wherever you stream.
NBC 7 San Diego News — our 24/7 streaming channel — is available on Roku TV, Peacock, Fire TV, Samsung TV Plus, Xumo Play, Local Now, Pluto, Google TV, TCL, Xfinity, and FreeVee.
You can also stream our channel on the NBC 7 San Diego app or by tapping the “Watch News 24/7” button on NBCSanDiego.com.
You can also bookmark this page and watch it here live.
What happens to regularly scheduled newscasts?
You can still catch NBC 7 news on Election Day. We'll include election coverage during our newscasts and provide cut-ins throughout the evening.
Here's NBC 7's programming schedule for Nov. 5:
- 2 p.m.: Network election special
- 3 p.m.: NBC 7 News
- 3:30-11 p.m.: Network election special
- 11 p.m.: NBC 7 News
- 11:35 p.m. to 5 a.m. on Nov. 6: Network election specials
- 5 a.m. on Nov. 6: NBC 7 News Today