How to vote in the 2024 election if outside the U.S. or in the military

The Presidential Election will be held on November 5, 2024, and if you live outside the county or even further away -- outside the country -- there are still ways you can vote.

Here is what you should know:

Voting for civilians living outside the United States

How to register to vote overseas:

Get top local stories in San Diego delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC San Diego's News Headlines newsletter.

Those who live overseas can register and apply for a mailing ballot, here.

By using the Federal Post Card Application (FPCA) linked above you will obtain permanent vote-by-mail status. The San Diego County Registrar of Voters recommends using the FPCA form whenever you change your address, mailing address, contact information, or voting preference to ensure you receive your voting materials before each election.

How to return your vote by mail ballot:

You can mail or fax your marked ballot to the location below: (The San Diego County Registrar of Voters also reminds you to include your Standard Oath of Voter Form which you will receive in your mail ballot packet)

San Diego County Registrar of Voters

P.O. Box 85520

San Diego, CA 92186-5520

Fax: (858) 505-7294

Your return envelope must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the Registrar’s office within seven days following Election Day.

If you cannot obtain a replacement vote-by-mail ballot on your own, you may appoint a representative to obtain that ballot. The Application to Provide Vote-By-Mail Ballot to Representative can be found here: English

This application must be signed by the voter and submitted in person to the Registrar of Voters Office by your representative.

Voting for active military and dependents living outside the United States

The permanent vote-by-mail status for overseas government personnel is called UOCAVA, which stands for Absentee Voting Law for Uniformed Citizens and Foreigners.

According to the U.S. federal government, UOCAVA is a law that provides the legal basis for these citizens' absentee voting requirements for federal office.

Who is eligible for UOCAVA?

Members of the U.S. Navy, Army, Air Force, Marine Corps, or Coast Guard

Merchant Marine

U.S. Public Health Service Commissioned Corps

National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)

Activated status of the National Guard or state militia

Eligible spouses or dependents of the above

You can register to vote and request a mail-in ballot here. You can also go to your city's nearest U.S. embassy or consulate offices to request a paper copy of your voter registration application.

Military personnel may obtain a paper copy of the voter registration application from their Election Assistance Officer.

How to return your vote by mail ballot:

You can mail or fax your marked ballot to the location below: (The San Diego County Registrar of Voters also reminds you to include your Standard Oath of Voter Form which you will receive in your mail ballot packet)

San Diego County Registrar of Voters

P.O. Box 85520

San Diego, CA 92186-5520

Fax: (858) 505-7294

Your return envelope must be postmarked on or before Election Day and received by the Registrar’s office within seven days following Election Day.

For more details, click here and you can email UOCAVA, here.