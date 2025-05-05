San Diego named 5th healthiest city in the US

San Diego made the Top 10 list of the healthiest cities in the U.S., according to a recent Wallethub study.

The study analyzed various factors, including health care, food, fitness and availability of green spaces when ranking more than 180 cities across the country.

Overall, San Diego had a total score of 62.62, lagging behind San Francisco's 68.05. While America's Finest City posted a ranking of No. 5 for food and No. 6 for access to green space, it lagged in the areas of health care (No. 53) and fitness (No. 45).

The study cited several reasons for San Francisco's title: Only 18% of San Francisco's population is classified as obese, the second-lowest percentage in the country. Additionally, due to the city's green spaces and parks, 100% of the population live close to somewhere they can partake in physical activity. The city's infrastructure also makes it one of the most walkable and bikeable cities.

California was well represented in the report, with Huntington Beach also making the Top 10. The rankings also highlighted several other Bay Area cities, including Fremont at No. 21 and Oakland at No. 24. San Jose had the lowest premature-death rate in the country and ranked No. 22 overall.

Bringing up the rear in the study was Brownsville, Texas, at No. 182 with a total score of 24.07, posting a 180 for health care, a 182 for food AND for fitness, and a 169 for access to green space.

