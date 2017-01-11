San Diego-based company, SENTRE, dba Whitson Hillcrest, LLC, recently acquired an 80-room hotel in Hillcrest. The company plans to convert the property, located at 606 Washington Street near State Route 163, into luxury apartments “with a vintage flair.” For the past 20 years, the property has been operating as the Sommerset Suites Hotel. After the conversion, the building will be rebranded as The Whitson, named after William Wesley Whitson, a well-known developer of the Hillcrest community. Here are some renderings of what The Whitson will become once it reopens as apartments this summer: