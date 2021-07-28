5 to Watch at the Tokyo Olympics on Day 6: BMX Racing, Golf, Water Polo

Day 6 at the Tokyo Olympics will feature many familiar faces, from BMX Racing pro Alise Willoughby (San Diego/Chula Vista) and golf superstar Xander Schauffele (San Diego) to Team USA water polo stars Jesse Smith (Coronado) and Alex Bowen (Santee). Women's gymnastics will also take the stage, as well as rugby -- which has some ties to San Diego, too. Here are 5 events to watch at the Tokyo Olympics on July 29, 2021.

1) Gymnastics: Simone Biles Withdraws From Individual All-Around Final; Suni Lee and Jade Carey to Compete

Simone Biles only completed one vault before exiting Tuesday's team gymnastics final, where the team earned silver. USA Gymnastics later announced that Biles will miss the individual all-around final to focus on her mental health.

The American gymnast will continue to be evaluated daily to determine whether or not she will compete in next week’s individual event finals.

The competition is scheduled for Thursday, July 29, at 3:50 a.m. PT.

Biles is the defending gold medalist in the event and compiled the highest all-around score in qualifying.

Team USA’s Jade Carey, who recorded the ninth-highest all-around score in qualifying, will replace Biles in the event. Learn all about Jade Carey here.

American Suni Lee, who finished with the third-best all-around score in qualifying, will be in the medal mix. Brazil's Rebeca Andrade and a pair of gold medal winners from the Russian Olympic Committee in Angelina Melnikova and Vladislava Urazova will be in contention, as well.

Simone Biles fields questions from the media after she stopped competing before the end of the women’s team gymnastics final during the Tokyo Olympics.

2) BMX Racing: San Diego's Alise Willoughby to Compete

BMX Racing standout Alise Willoughby trains in Chula Vista and is a 2015 graduate of the University of San Diego. Now, she takes the big stage at the Tokyo Olympics.

Willoughby is set to compete in the BMX Racing quarterfinals Wednesday, July 28, at 6 p.m. PT (San Diego time), though it'll be July 29 in Tokyo by then. You can catch the quarterfinals live here.

She'll ride again at the BMX Racing semis and hopefully the finals on Thursday, July 29, at 6 p.m. PT (San Diego time) and by then, it'll be July 30 in Tokyo.

Willoughby is top-ranked in BMX racing, winning gold at the 2019 BMX World Championships. She also won gold at the BMX World Championships in 2017, silver in 2014 and bronze in 2016 and 2010.

She’s been to the Olympics three times – 2012; 2016; 2020 – and she knows exactly what it takes to compete at the highest level. Willoughby won silver at the Rio Olympics in 2016. Now, she wants that Olympic gold.

BMX racer Alise Willoughby recounts the physical toll the sport has taken on her body and all the broken bones and scars she’s accumulated on her way to Tokyo.

Her chance of reaching the podium looks solid.

Willoughby said her husband – Australian BMX star-turned-coach Sam Willoughby, plus their village of support – is what will get her there.

“I’m racing for something bigger than just me. And I’ve exceled and have been able to accept challenges better when I know I’ve got that tight-knit team around me and coming into Tokyo – it’s an environment for success,” Willoughby said.

BMX racer Alise Willoughby talks about how mindulfness is helping her prepare for Tokyo.

Before heading to Tokyo, Alise and Sam Willoughby joined NBC 7’s Steven Luke on our Olympic Dreams: San Diego to Tokyo podcast.

The couple talked about their shared love of their extreme sport and their inspirational journey overcoming personal tragedy.

The couple is BMX royalty. Together, they are a true team.

After a training accident left Sam Willoughby paralyzed, the couple has forged a new relationship, with Sam as Alise’s coach. On our podcast, they talk about Sam Willoughby’s accident, recovery, and life after paralysis.

Listen to them open up about their lives on our Olympic Dreams: San Diego to Tokyo podcast below:

Also competing in BMX Racing is Connor Fields, who has trained part-time at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center.

Learn all about Fields' career in BMX (and prior Olympics experience) here.

NBC 7's Steven Luke introduces us to a reigning gold medalist in BMX who calls San Diego County his training home.

3) Women's Rugby Team USA Opens Pool Play With Win

Much of Team USA's men's and women's rugby teams spend time training for one of the most physical contact sports of the Olympics at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Center -- which means they also live in the San Diego area.

Naya Tapper says she still runs into people who say women shouldn't be playing rugby.

While Team USA's men's rugby team has been eliminated, women's rugby is just getting started.

The United States women's rugby sevens team picked up a win in its opening match on Wednesday night, beating China 28-14.

If you're not too familiar with rugby, here are some reasons to watch the fast-paced and captivating sport.

Watch Team USA -- which finished with a #2 ranking in 2019 -- take on China in the Pool C round at 6 p.m. PDT on July 28 (which will be July 29 in Tokyo).

And, to get ready for the game, listen to NBC 7's Olympic Dreams podcast featuring the women of Team USA rugby, who could wind up being the darlings of the Tokyo Olympics, but will be anything but on the competition field.

Women's rugby semi-finals will be played Friday, July 30. The women’s tournament concludes with the bronze medal and gold medal matches at 12:30 a.m. PT and 3 a.m. PT, respectively, on Saturday, July 31.

Steven Luke also spoke with men's rugby players Perry Baker and Carlin Isles on his podcast here and with Abby Gustaitis, of women's rugby here. We also have rugby episodes for you below:

4) Golf Begins at the Tokyo Olympics With San Diego's Xander Schauffele

For the second consecutive Olympic Games, golf will be one of the events taking place. It will be featured for the fourth time in Olympic history after making a comeback at the 2016 Rio Olympics. Here is everything you need to know about the golf events in Tokyo at this year’s Summer Olympic Games.

Before golf returned to the Rio Olympics in 2016, it had been 112 years since the sport had been featured in the Olympics.

This year, four golfers will represent Team USA, including San Diego's own professional Xander Schauffele, when the men's golf tournament gets underway at Kasumigaseki Country Club in Saitama, Japan, on the afternoon of July 28.

Schauffele and Team USA continue the competition at 3:30 p.m. PT on July 29 (it'll be July 30 in Tokyo).

Schauffele is truly a local; he grew up in San Diego, attended Scripps Ranch High School, and went on to San Diego State University. From there, he climbed the ranks to the PGA Tour and quickly established himself as one of the game's bright young stars.

A win at the 2017 Tour Championship made him the first rookie ever to achieve that feat -- and helped his case for PGA Tour Rookie of the Year.

Schauffele is set to tee off at 4:14 p.m. PT on Wednesday alongside Mexico's Abraham Ancer and South Africa's Christiaan Bezuidenhout. His Team USA teammates include Justin Thomas, Collin Morikawa and Patrick Reed.

Rounds will continue each day until the final round on Saturday.

Women's golf, which also has three golfers representing Team USA, will begin on Aug. 3.

5) US Men's Water Polo Team Takes On Italy

Team USA is looking to build off a 2-0 start in Group A preliminary play when it takes on Italy at 10:10 PT Wednesday, July 28 (which will be July 29 in Tokyo).

The U.S. beat Japan 15-13 in the opener and dominated South Africa by a score of 20-3 in the second game.

Ben Hallock leads the team with seven goals through two contests.

Alex Bowen -- a Santee native -- and Alex Wolf have also put forward standout performances. Bowen scored a game-high five goals against Japan, while Wolf put on a goalie clinic against South Africa.

NBC 7's Steven Luke caught up with an East County Olympian who never had to look far for a mentor.

Italy is 1-0-1 in group play so far, thrashing South Africa 21-2 and then drawing Greece 6-6.

Team USA is led by Jesse Smith, a Coronado resident and five-time Olympian. In a true show of leadership, Smith gave up his spot at the Tokyo Olympics Opening Ceremony last week so that younger players on his team could experience the moment. You can read more about that here.

Smith was also recently on our Olympic Dreams: San Diego to Tokyo podcast, speaking to NBC 7's Steven Luke about training and veteran status at the Olympics. Listen to Smith's episode here or below:

BONUS: Scripps Ranch Resident Competes in Trampoline

Scripps Ranch resident Nicole Ahsinger will compete in the women's trampoline event in Tokyo on July 29 at 6 p.m. PT (which is July 30 in Tokyo time).

A family of a local trampoline Olympian has high hopes for their daughter as she tries to win the first U.S. Medal for the sport. NBC 7's Dana Griffin reports.

Read all about how Ahsinger got her start in her sport here.

NBC 7's Steven Luke introduces a local gymnast trying to make history for Team USA in Tokyo 2020.