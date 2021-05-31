San Diego to Tokyo

LISTEN: Olympic Dreams: San Diego to Tokyo — Team USA's Rugby Star Perry Baker

Each week leading up to just before the Tokyo Olympics, NBC 7 News Today anchor Steven Luke will profile San Diego's Olympic athletes

By Steven Luke

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

On this episode of our podcast, Olympic Dreams: San Diego to Tokyo, we chat with Team USA rugby star Perry Baker, who is considered one of the best rugby players in the world.

Baker headlines a talented group of American rugby sevens players looking to take this sport, exploding in popularity across the country, to a whole new level at the Tokyo Olympics.

Listen to Episode 5:

As a talented football player once determined to make it big in the NFL, Baker transitioned to Rugby thanks, in part, to his famous uncle.

And Perry hasn't looked back.

He is known for his speed on the outside for Team USA -- and it's that very skill that he's used to become one of the most prolific scorers in the sport.

Perry Baker using his speed to track down an opponent

Baker lives in San Diego and trains regularly at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. He also spends a lot of time giving back to the community.

Don't miss this week's conversation with Team USA's Rugby star player Perry Baker.

Olympics Coverage: San Diego to Tokyo

Listen to more episodes of our Olympic Dreams podcast.

Listen/Subscribe to NBC 7’s Olympic Dreams: San Diego to Tokyo podcast wherever you enjoy listening to podcasts. On each episode, NBC 7 News Today anchor Steven Luke will sit down with athletes in their prime, each with their sights set on one thing: representing Team USA in Tokyo this summer. How will they achieve their Olympic dreams?

