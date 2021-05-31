LISTEN: Olympic Dreams: San Diego to Tokyo — Team USA's Rugby Star Perry Baker

On this episode of our podcast, Olympic Dreams: San Diego to Tokyo, we chat with Team USA rugby star Perry Baker, who is considered one of the best rugby players in the world.

Baker headlines a talented group of American rugby sevens players looking to take this sport, exploding in popularity across the country, to a whole new level at the Tokyo Olympics.

Listen to Episode 5:

As a talented football player once determined to make it big in the NFL, Baker transitioned to Rugby thanks, in part, to his famous uncle.

And Perry hasn't looked back.

He is known for his speed on the outside for Team USA -- and it's that very skill that he's used to become one of the most prolific scorers in the sport.

Baker lives in San Diego and trains regularly at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center. He also spends a lot of time giving back to the community.

Don't miss this week's conversation with Team USA's Rugby star player Perry Baker.

