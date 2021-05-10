LISTEN: Olympic Dreams: San Diego to Tokyo — Racing, Paralysis & Marriage: Alise & Sam Willoughby Talk BMX

On the second episode of our podcast, Olympic Dreams: San Diego to Tokyo, we chat with Alise and Sam Willoughby about the extreme sport of BMX racing and their inspirational journey overcoming personal tragedy.

As two of the sport's most well-known personalities living under the same roof, the Willoughbys are BMX royalty.

Steven Luke NBC 7

Alise Willoughby, who took silver at the 2016 Rio Olympics, is the top-ranked BMX racer in the world heading into the Tokyo Olympics.

But, after a freak training accident left her husband and two-time Olympian, Sam Willoughby paralyzed, the couple has forged a new relationship -- Sam is now Alise's coach.

In a rare, extended conversation about Sam's accident, recovery, and life after paralysis, the Willoughbys open up about their remarkable journey through tragedy and triumph.

Together as husband and wife, Olympian and coach, this BMX power couple is laser-focused on Tokyo and ready to write the next chapter of their amazing story.

Listen to Episode 2:

