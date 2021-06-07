LISTEN: Olympic Dreams: San Diego to Tokyo — Team USA Water Polo Captain Jesse Smith

On this episode of our podcast, Olympic Dreams: San Diego to Tokyo, we chat with Team USA water polo captain Jesse Smith, who is considered one of the greatest players in his sport in the world.

Smith is preparing to compete in his fifth straight Olympics, an American record achieved by only one other USA player, the great attacker Tony Azevedo.

Listen to Episode 6:

As the unquestioned veteran leader for Team USA's water polo squad, Smith is known for his presence in the locker room and his suffocating defense in the pool.

On a team full of players, most in their early 20s, many of whom are just out of college, Smith who is now 38, is somewhat of an anomaly.

At home, he is a husband and father of five children living in Coronado in San Diego County, the same small town where he grew up and developed his love for the sport.

In many ways you'll find Smith is still very much a kid at heart himself.

Steven Luke

He has made it known Tokyo will be his final Olympics and, of course, he has gold on his mind.

Don't miss this week's conversation with one of the greatest water polo players to ever put on a Speedo.

