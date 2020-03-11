‘Unsettled’ Weather Pattern in San Diego’s Forecast Through Weekend

San Diego is in for an “unsettled weather pattern” through the end of the week that’ll bring light, scattered rain before another storm hits next week.

“It’s a very unsettled weather pattern,” NBC 7 Meteorologist Sheena Parveen said Wednesday.

Parveen said locals could expect moisture to linger around parts of the county Wednesday, especially east. On Thursday, there’s another chance of light rain from the same storm system that caused Tuesday’s gloomy weather.

On Friday, that same storm system increases a chance of light rain once more.

Sheena Parveen's Morning Forecast for March 11, 2020

“We’re not going to be completely dry any one day going forward here; each day we’ll see more on the way – cloud cover, and that chance on Sunday,” Parveen added.

By the weekend, it’ll be much quieter in terms of rain, Parveen said, but there is a chance of showers again Sunday as a cold front approaches the region.



And the wet weather won’t end there.

Parveen said there’s a new storm system from the north moving into the county on Monday that is expected to stick around through next Wednesday, March 18. That storm system will also bring cooler weather and maybe even a chance of snow in San Diego’s mountains.

The rain should dry out by next Thursday, March 19, according to NBC 7’s First Alert Forecast.

NBC 7 Meteorologist Dagmar Midcap said the last significant rain – more than a shower or scattered sprinkles – was at the end of December 2019, just after Christmas.

The National Weather Service had rounded up some rain totals just after 8 p.m. Tuesday that showed the Palomar Observatory – which is at 5,560 feet in elevation – had gotten 2.05 inches of rain. Coastal communities like Oceanside saw 1.25 inches of rain, while La Jolla got 0.87 inches and Del Mar got 0.84 inches.

Updated rain and snow totals as of 8 PM below! 🌧️❄️ #cawx https://t.co/d9lwgA2vZD pic.twitter.com/0gR7SPzXtF — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) March 11, 2020

San Diego valleys like Escondido received 1.11 inches of rain from Tuesday’s storm, while Alpine saw 0.69 inches, Poway logged 0.59 inches, and La Mesa got 0.55 inches.

The wet weather has caused some slick roads and accidents.

Over in El Cajon, a couple crashed their SUV into an embankment and canal off I-8. The canal was swollen by the rain and swept away the vehicle, with the man and woman still inside. The SUV came to a stop about a half-mile downstream; the woman got out and was swept away by the rushing water.

Thirteen minutes later, the woman was rescued by first responders at Forrester Creek in Santee, nearly five miles away from where the couple had originally crashed. She was taken to a local hospital where she soon died.

NBC 7's Omari Fleming recaps the intense rescue operation.