Slick Morning Commute Due to Heavy Overnight Rain

It’s going to be a wet commute Tuesday morning as an area of low pressure taps into the atmospheric river and delivers scattered showers throughout the day.

Heavy rain poured across the county overnight and moved north, leaving behind slick roads that could be hazardous to drivers.

Steady rain remains in North County, leaving the South Bay with light-to-moderate showers. As the morning progresses, showers will decrease but a chance of thunderstorms will be possible in the afternoon. With those thunderstorms, isolated lightning, heavy wind gusts and increased rain will follow.

A big air of low pressure offshore got close enough to the coast that it delivered rain to San Diego County. Because the disturbance tapped into the atmospheric river, the storm is warm and will not produce snow below elevations of 8,000 feet, according to NBC 7 meteorologist Sheena Parveen.

A beach hazard statement was issued Tuesday morning for the county, with the National Weather Service warning residents that surf could reach up to 6 feet in northern beaches. The gusty winds will make for dangerous rip currents and hazardous swimming conditions, according to NWS.

NBC 7's Joe Little shows us the rainy side of San Diego.

Although Wednesday’s showers are expected to be scattered, an umbrella could come in handy. The moisture will return Thursday and deliver a greater chance of rain while Friday looks to have a chance of rain.

The weekend can’t be ruled out as an exception since spotty showers are in the forecast. However, the chance of rain on Saturday and Sunday are, as of now, minimal and should not disrupt plans.