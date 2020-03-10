El Cajon

Woman Rescued from Fast-Flowing Drainage Canal in Santee

By NBC 7 Staff

A woman was rescued from a fast-moving drainage ditch in Santee and rushed to the hospital Tuesday evening.

Rescue crews were staggered along Forester Creek looking for the woman who was reportedly being pushed by the current.

She was eventually pulled out of the water where the canal crosses Prospect Avenue in Santee and was taken to Grossmont Hospital for treatment.

Cal Fire, San Diego Lifeguards, the San Miguel Fire Department, Heartland Fire Department, and fire departments from Santee, Lakeside and San Diego all responded.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

