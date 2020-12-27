2020

Top 20 Most Shared Social Posts of 2020 in San Diego

We count down the 20 most shared social posts from NBC 7 in 2020.

By Andrew Johnson

Top Social Posts From NBC 7
NBC 7

20. ‘Christmas Star' to Be Visible for First Time in Nearly 800 Years This Month

19. The Price of Your California Burrito is Going Up, San Diego

18. Trump Spurns Science on Climate: ‘Don't Think Science Knows'

17. County to Require Mask-Wearing for All Starting May 1

16. Tacos El Gordo Offers Free Food for All Health Care Workers

15. Black Mariachi Singer ‘Timoteo El Charro Negro' Talks About Passion for Mexican Music and Culture

14. What Activities Put You at Risk During the COVID-19 Pandemic?

13. Body of ‘Glee' Star Naya Rivera Found at Lake

12. County Clears Way for Some Beaches to Reopen Monday, at Cities' Discretion

11. Broad Day Kidnapping Attempt Leaves North County Parents Looking Over Their Shoulders

10. Banks Ablaze, Stores Looted Amid Unrest in La Mesa

9. Flooded Freeway, Water Rescues, Dozens of Crashes During Ravaging Storm

8. Photos: La Mesa Protest on May 30, 2020

7. Suspect ID'd in Attempted Kidnapping of 1-Year-Old at El Cajon Mall: El Cajon Police

6. Mosquitoes in Southern California Test Positive for West Nile Virus and St. Louis Encephalitis

5. Work Safety Strikes, Virus Lockdown Protests Planned Across US on May Day

4. I-8 Big-Rig Fire Barbecues 41,000 Pounds of Beef

3. ‘They Were Like Family': Kangaroo Rescue Deals With Aftermath of Australia Fires

2. Vanessa Guillen's Sister: ‘My Sister's No Joke'

1. Glowing Dolphins Up the Wow Factor With Streaks of Neon Light Off the SoCal Coast

This article tagged under:

2020Covid-19social mediaLa Mesaface masks
