Man Arrested for Attempted Kidnapping of 1-Year-Old at El Cajon Mall, Police Say

El Cajon Police said they arrested a man after he allegedly attempted to kidnap a 1-year-old girl from her mother at the Parkway Plaza mall on Sunday afternoon.

Several people told police they witnessed the man attempt to grab the child and then flee the scene around 3:15 p.m. at Parkway Plaza located at 415 Fletcher Parkway.

Officers were able to locate a man near the mall who closely matched witness descriptions. Witnesses then positively identified the suspect upon seeing him again, police said.

Police arrested the 40-year-old man, who appeared to be transient, for attempted kidnapping, according to ECPD Lt. Darrin Forster.

Police said they believe this was an isolated incident and there were no suspects outstanding.

If there is anyone with further information regarding this incident, please call the El Cajon Police Department at (619) 579-3311.