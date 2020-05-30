Protests Planned Around San Diego County Over George Floyd’s Death

Several protests are planned in San Diego County on Saturday as hundreds of thousands of demonstrators protested and rioted in large cities across the country over the in-custody death of George Floyd.

A car caravan protest planned at 11 a.m. at Liberty Station is put together by the Racial Justice Coalition. They are planning to make their way to San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer’s house to ask him, police, and city council for a banning on all chokeholds.

Yusef Miller, with the Racial Justice Coalition, and I Can’t Breathe Campaign, hosted a zoom news conference Friday calling for a ban on the carotid restraint used by some law enforcement agencies.

“We have these events going on all the time and yet San Diego still has the carotid restraint on their tool belt,” Miller said. “Mostly people of color are put in this carotid restraint which becomes a chokehold. This is what we’ve been fighting for."

SkyRanger 7 was there as a couple of dozen cars made their way to the mayor's house, but police had already barricaded the street. Protestors then just started circling around the block.

No other information was available.

Please refresh this page for updates on this story. Details may change as more information becomes available.