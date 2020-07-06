Santee

Big Rig Fire Shuts Down I-8 in East County

By Eric S. Page

Big rig fire on Interstate 8 near Los Coches Road.
NBC 7

A semi truck fire on Interstate 8 in East County near the communities of Santee and Lakeside has halted all westbound traffic on the freeway.

The fire began shortly after 11:30 on Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

All traffic headed westbound has been stopped just east of the blaze, which is between the Los Coches Road and Lake Jennings Park Road exits. Traffic was briefly closed in both directions, but the eastbound lanes were reopened around noon when the smoke dissipated and it was safe for those drivers to proceed.

First-responders made quick work of the fire, which was mostly extinguished by 12:20, allowing CHP officers to reopen both sides of the freeway to traffic.

It's not yet known what the truck was hauling, but one reporting party told the CHP that they had heard explosions.

