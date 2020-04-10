35+ Car Crashes, Water Rescue Reported in Connection to Ravaging Storm

Numerous car crashes were reported around San Diego on Friday as the county was drenched with torrential rain amid several weather advisories.

At least one person was killed in a car crash in Del Mar Heights, according to the San Diego Police Department. Authorities urge motorists to avoid Carmel Canyon Road between Del Mar Heights Road and Carmel Knolls Road as they respond to the crash.

At least 35 car crashes were reported in the county as of 8 a.m., according to California Highway Patrol officer Jim Bettencourt. Slick roads and reduced visibility were contributors to many of those crashes, authorities said.

“Remember during the rain even 65 mph isn’t a safe speed,” Bettencourt Tweeted.

He later Tweeted that drivers should slow down while on the road.

“So much danger in clearing these out of the roadway for everyone involved,” he said.

Several authorities responded to a swift water rescue on Harmony Grove Road in Escondido, according to CalFire. Details on how many people were rescued or if any injuries occurred were not immediately clear.

Downpours continued to ravage the county on Friday amid flood advisories and warnings, flash flood watches and a winter weather advisory.

The unforgiving storm downed a tree in the area of 4600 Aldine Dr., where northbound lanes were shut down as crews tended to the mess.

Although the tree was swiftly removed, crews remained at the scene to evaluate a nearby hill’s stability. Ultimately, police said the road was closed in both directions from Monroe Avenue to Fairmount Avenue until further notice.