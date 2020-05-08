Tacos El Gordo Offers Free Food for All Health Care Workers

The Tacos El Gordo restaurant chain is offering free food for all health care workers at its locations in San Diego and Las Vegas.

The only thing needed to claim some of the eatery’s delicious tacos is to show employees some sort of identification that indicates you are a health care worker.

The restaurant locations on Palm Avenue, Charleston Boulevard and Losee Road are offering the promotion from 11 a.m. until midnight.

Health care workers are able to claim an order of tacos or French fries and a drink and the promotion will be offered through May, the chain announced on Facebook.