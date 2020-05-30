Photos: George Floyd Protests Continue in San Diego

By Sophia McCullough and NBC 7 Staff

Protesters gathered in San Diego-area cities as part of nationwide demonstrations on May 30, 2020, against police brutality and racism following the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday.

Below are images from local protests as they happen.

Heartland Fire & Rescue vehicle on fire in the La Mesa area on May 30, 2020.
A crowd gathered outside the La Mesa Police Department moments before officers deployed tear gas into the crowd on May 30, 2020.
Tear gas deployed into the crowd outside the La Mesa Police headquarters on May 30, 2020.
La Mesa Police deploy tear gas into the crowd outside the headquarters on May 30, 2020.
La Mesa Police deploy tear gas into the crowd outside the headquarters on May 30, 2020.
Law enforcement in tactical gear surrounding the La Mesa Police headquarters on May 30, 2020.
La Mesa Police deploy tear gas into the crowd outside the headquarters on May 30, 2020.
The California Highway Patrol in a standoff with protesters on Interstate 8 on May 30, 2020.
Moments before the crowd breaks through the California Highway Patrol blockade on an Interstate 8 onramp.
Demonstrators flood both directions of Interstate 8 on May 30, 2020.
The California Highway Patrol in a standoff with protesters on May 30, 2020.
Protesters gathered outside the headquarters early in the day on May 30, 2020.
Racial Justice Coalition gathered at Liberty Station before a car caravan protest on May 30, 2020.
