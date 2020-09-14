Sup. Desmond to Propose Plan to Stop Enforcing State Reopening Plan

A point that has been argued between the public and local leaders since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic will come to a head at Tuesday morning's County Board of Supervisors meeting.

County Supervisor Jim Desmond is expected to propose a plan that would give individual businesses the option to ignore state-issued closures and capacity restrictions.

The proposal would let businesses and churches open their doors to everyone and allow restaurants and bars to seat as many of their customers inside as they can, but would leave face coverings a requirement.

San Diego has been backed into a corner. The State has given us impossible guidelines, which will keep businesses closed or limited for many more months! Tomorrow, I will be asking for businesses to open up in San Diego County and NOT to enforce the state rules. pic.twitter.com/H7H9U0ZTje — Supervisor Jim Desmond (@jim_desmond) September 14, 2020

In a video posted on Twitter, Desmond said San Diego County has been backed into a corner by the state’s tiered reopening plan. He asked business owners and operators to call into Tuesday’s 9 a.m. meeting and let them know if capacity restrictions were keeping them from turning a profit.

“To get to the yellow (Tier 4/Minimal), which is the best perhaps possible scenario, which is only 50% of our restaurants and our churches, and gyms and things like that open, we have to get to an impossible less than one positive case per 100,000 residents,” Desmond said. “Even if we had a vaccine, it couldn’t guarantee those types of results.

Amid confusion between the county and state on how to calculate the local case rate (daily new cases per 100,000), which now stands at 3.9 and is .01 from landing San Diego in the most restrictive tier (Tier 1/Widespread), Desmond said the state is manipulating San Diego’s metrics.

“Really, they’re keeping us closed,” he said.

Fellow Supervisor Nathan Fletcher is just as passionately against Desmond’s idea.

“What he's proposing would be catastrophic for our region and the only way to demonstrate how bad it would be would be to let it happen," he said.

Right now, restaurants and churches can allow up to 25% capacity or 100 people at most, while gyms can allow up to 10% occupancy, to name a few.

Click here to see a list of all commercial restrictions in San Diego County.

“We’re not saying to ignore the state order because they (local businesses) are going to have to make that choice,” Desmond explained. “It's going to be their choice. I'm not saying the county is saying it's OK to open, it's just we're not going to enforce it.”

Fletcher wants to avoid a repeat of last June when businesses reopened then closed again because of a corresponding surge in COVID-19 cases.

“The best thing to do for our economy and the best thing to do for public health, the best thing to do for our kids at school is to be cautious, responsible and to move through this in a strategic way,” he said.

Desmond will present his proposal around at around 10 a.m. Tuesday during the COVID-19 portion of discussions.

Desmond would need a three-fifths majority vote among supervisors for his plan to be adopted.