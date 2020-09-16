County Asks State Leaders to Remove SDSU's Virus Case Numbers From Data

As the possibility of a return to a more restrictive tier looms over San Diego County, local leaders are asking the state to remove San Diego State University's COVID-19 case numbers from the county's total.

SDSU announced its student population has had a total of 667 confirmed and nine probable cases of the coronavirus among on and off-campus students since the beginning of its fall semester. As a result, the university adopted new measures in an effort to lower its case numbers, including mandatory testing for on-campus students.

On Tuesday, San Diego County Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten announced the county requested California officials omit SDSU's data from the region's total so that the county could avoid being placed on Tier 1, which would revert restrictions for businesses and churches that were just loosened Aug. 31.

“We made the request last week," Wooten said during the County Board of Supervisors' meeting. "We were given an answer that we were not willing to accept and we pushed back and we have asked again for them to discount the San Diego State cases and not count them against us."

On Tuesday, the county reported its case rate was 7.9, which is outside the 4 to 7 metric needed to remain in Tier 2. According to Wooten, the region's case rate would be at 6 if it weren't for the numbers added from SDSU.

As of Wednesday morning, state officials have not yet said if they would agree to the county's request.

"It is being reconsidered," Wooten said. "We haven’t gotten an answer yet but at least they are listening and considering our request."

The county is expected to learn Sept. 22 if it will move tiers or remain at Tier 2, which is also known as the "Red Tier." It allows businesses to offer indoor services within a certain capacity.