San Diego County Close to Entering More Restrictive Purple Tier, But Not There Yet

San Diego County's case rate entered purple-tier territory on California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s color-coded COVID-19 monitoring system on Tuesday, and while it could mean a rollback of business reopenings for the region, we won't know for certain for another week.

San Diego County's case rate last week was 7.9%, which is above the 7% threshold allowing the county to be one of only two in Southern California classified in the state's less-restrictive red-tier reopening phase, it was announced on Tuesday.

The red tier permits several business sectors to reopen indoor operations in a limited capacity. For example, gyms have reopened at 10% capacity indoors, and places of worship and movie theaters were allowed to reopen at 25% capacity indoors (with a maximum of 100 people).

The guideline that states that counties must have consistent data for two weeks in order to move between tiers is keeping San Diego in the red tier for now. But reopenings could revert if the county's case rate remains above 7% for one more week, Public Health Officer Dr. Wilma Wooten said.

We'll know next Tuesday, when the state releases its next round of data, if San Diego County will be forced to shutter most indoor businesses once again.

If the county is placed into the purple tier, all newly reopened indoor operations would be forced to shutter except for barbershops and hair salons. Indoor retail and shopping centers may also remain open but their capacity would be limited to 25%, with food courts closing down again. Essential business like grocery stores and banks would remain operational.

That means restaurants, places of worship, museums and gyms would need to close all their indoor services. Those sectors can continue to operate outdoors, with modifications.

Wooten said that, in order to prevent more business restrictions, San Diego needs to reduce its case rate. Residents can help by following public health strategies that have been touted since the pandemic began: Wash your hands, wear aface mask, maintain social distancing and stay at home if you feel ill.

"Given the rise in cases, it is even more important that we move forward responsibly since there is no path to economic recovery without slowing the spread of COVID-19," Wooten said.

To determine what tier each county in the state falls under, the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) uses two metrics: a 7-day average case rate as a percentage of 100,000 population and the percentage of testing positivity over a 7-day period.

San Diego's case rate is at 7.9% but our testing positivity is at 4.5%, which falls into the less restrictive orange tier. When the metrics fall in different tiers, the county is assigned to the more restrictive tier.

California's secretary of Health and Human Services, Dr. Mark Ghaly, said Tuesday that the state and county are working together to try to figure out why San Diego County has had an increase in cases and acknowledged that the region as a whole has seen an uptick in positive cases due to a surge at San Diego State University, where more than 600 students have tested positive in the last three weeks.

San Diego County has reported 42,887 positive COVID-19 cases and 734 deaths since the outbreak was first detected in the county.

