Santa Ana winds diminish but fire threat keeps 46,000 in San Diego without power

San Diego County appeared to make it through one of the strongest Santa Ana wind events of the season largely unscathed but meteorologists warn that the threat for wildfires to spark and spread rapidly was not yet over.

A Red Flag Warning expired at 4 a.m. Wednesday as Santa Ana winds died down but humidity levels less than 10% in some parts of San Diego County were still elevating the concern for wildfires to grow quickly and out of control.

San Diego Gas & Electric had not cleared the county from wildfire danger yet, and more than 46,500 SDG&E customers were still without power on Wednesday.

"As the weather improved this afternoon, SDG&E crews were able to begin patrolling some select areas that were deenergized in order to begin the restoration process," an SDG&E spokesperson said Tuesday night. "Patrolling and restoration times will vary based on a number of factors, including the ability for crews to be able to inspect the lines safely."

The following school districts canceled classes Wednesday due to the power shutoffs, the San Diego County Office of Education announced:

Pauma School in Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District, Barona Indian Charter School in Lakeside Union School District, and Del Lago Academy in Escondido Union High School District will also be closed due to power shutoffs.

At the peak of SDG&E's Public Safety Power Outages, more than 51,000 people were in the dark. The Power Safety Shut-Off warning continues through noon on Friday for more than 115,000 SDG&E customers, according to the agency's website, although some customers in Solana Beach reported having their warning canceled.

SDG&E said the move to cut power is made with much forethought to prevent Santa Ana winds from downing power lines and sparking wildfires.

A meteorologist for the agency as well as meteorologists for NBC 7 and the National Weather Service indicated this was one of the strongest in recent years with gusty easterly winds spanning to the coastline, which is less common. ind gusts up to 95mph blew through San Diego's mountains, foothills and inland valleys Tuesday morning.

The strongest wind gusts recorded during this wind event from Monday through Wednesday were a 95 mph gust in Sill Hill, a remote mountainous area of the county north of I-8, and southwest of Lake Cuyamaca. The wind speed was unusual, NBC 7 Meteorologist Greg Bledsoe said, but not a record.

Firefighters made fairly quick work of two fires amid the gustiest winds Tuesday morning, one in Ramona that burned less than 2 acres, and a second later in the day in East County near the U.S.-Mexico border that burned at least two dozen acres before crews gained the upper hand.

Two firefighters were injured battling the Dulzura wildfire; one suffered a head injury and the other injured their leg, according to Cal Fire San Diego.

With the wind change, a storm system from the north will shift the weather pattern in San Diego, dropping temperatures and potentially bringing a bit of rain to the region by Thursday.