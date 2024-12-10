Santa Ana

Here are the top wind gusts in San Diego, so far, from this Santa Ana event

Here are the peak wind gusts across San Diego County

By Greg Bledsoe – Meteorologist and Christina Bravo

The strongest Santa Ana event of the season, so far, was bringing blustery winds far and wide.

While winds were expected to peak Tuesday morning, weather conditions, including low humidity, were still extreme enough to create wildfire concerns for several more days, NBC 7 Meteorologist Greg Bledsoe said.

Here are the peak wind gusts across San Diego County as of 2 p.m. Tuesday.

MTNS/FOOTHILLS

  • SILL HILL: 95MPH (8:40AM)
  • HORSE CYN (Near Buckman Springs): 86MPH (7:15AM)
  • BUCKMAN SPGS: 80MPH (8:50AM)
  • HAUSER MTN (Near Lake Morena): 80MPH (8:50AM)
  • HELLHOLE CYN (East of Valley Center): 74MPH (10:00AM)
  • SANTA YSABEL: 72MPH (8:10AM)
  • BOULDER CREEK: 72MPH (8:30AM)
  • ALPINE: 72MPH (10:52AM)
  • CRESTWOOD (Near Campo): 68MPH (9:50AM)
  • PORTRERO: 66MPH (8:30AM)
  • DESCANSO: 63MPH (8:45AM)

WEST OF SR 67

  • ARCHIE MOORE (RAMONA): 50MPH (11:20AM)
  • LAKE HODGES: 49MPH (9:50AM)
  • IRON MTN TRAIL: 49MPH (6:50AM)
  • BLACK MTN RANCH: 46MPH (10:30AM)
  • RANCHO STA FE: 44MPH (9AM)
  • ELFIN FOREST: 36MPH (7:50AM)
  • SOLANA BEACH: 34MPH (10:40AM)
  • LAKE MIRAMAR: 33MPH (9:19AM)
  • CORONADO HILLS (SAN MARCOS): 33MPH (9:40AM)

The 95mph gust on Sill Hill is certainly unusual, but not a record. During another Santa Ana event on February 26, 2020, we had a 106mph gust at that same station on Sill Hill. According to the NWS, this is believed to be the strongest gust ever recorded in the county.

If you're wondering where Sill Hill is, it's in a remote part of the county about 3500 feet in elevataion, north of I-8, and southwest of Lake Cuyamaca.

