Sea lion showing signs of domoic acid poisoning rescued in Carlsbad

Once they arrived at the scene the SeaWorld Rescue team suspected that the sea lion was suffering from domoic acid poisoning and was taken by their team to receive professional care.

By Natanya Faitelson

A sea lion was rescued after being found near a bike lane on Carlsbad Blvd. Friday night, according to a news release posted on social media from the City of Carlsbad Police Department.

The responding officers aided in the late night rescue by keeping the sea lion, who seemed sick, safe from oncoming traffic as they waited for the SeaWorld Rescue team to arrive.

Once they arrived to help the marine animal, the rescue team suspected that the sea lion was suffering from domoic acid poisoning and was taken by their team to receive professional care.

This comes as many sea animals have been reported getting sick from a bloom of this toxic algae that has been seen along the coastline in Southern California.

In the release Carlsbad Police ask that you call the SeaWorld Rescue team if you encounter a marine mammal in distress. The rescue team's number is: 1-200-541-SEAL

