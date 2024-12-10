Schools

School closures

The San Diego County Office of Education announced multiple schools will be closed on Tuesday due to the power shutoffs and weather.

The following school districts are affected:

  • Dehesa School District
  • Julian Union Elementary School District
  • Julian Union High School District
  • Jamul-Dulzura Union School District
  • Mountain Empire School District
  • Spencer Valley School District
  • Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District
  •  Vallecitos School District
  • Warner Unified School District
  • Ramona Unified School District
"The safety of students and school staff is of the utmost importance to San Diego County school districts," the Office of Education said on its website.

