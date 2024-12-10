School closures

The San Diego County Office of Education announced multiple schools will be closed on Tuesday due to the power shutoffs and weather.

UPDATE: Schools in Ramona Unified School District will also be closed Tuesday, Dec. 10. https://t.co/z1dibQyIoe https://t.co/6nt4E5i70J — San Diego County Office of Education (@SanDiegoCOE) December 10, 2024

The following school districts are affected:

Dehesa School District

Julian Union Elementary School District

Julian Union High School District

Jamul-Dulzura Union School District

Mountain Empire School District

Spencer Valley School District

Valley Center-Pauma Unified School District

Vallecitos School District

Vallecitos School District Warner Unified School District

Ramona Unified School District

"The safety of students and school staff is of the utmost importance to San Diego County school districts," the Office of Education said on its website.