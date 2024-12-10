What to Know Wind gusts expected to reach up to 65 mph before tapering off Tuesday night

More than 50,000 people are currently without power

Public-safety power shutoff locations can be found on SDG&E's website and community-resource-center locations here.

: Dehesa, Julian Union Elementary, Julian Union High, Jamul-Dulzura Union, Mountain Empire, Spencer Valley, Valley Center-Pauma Unified, Vallecitos, Warner Unified and Ramona Unified school districts will be closed on Tuesday Harrah's Resort Southern California in Valley Center is closed until further notice

Santa Ana winds and extremely low humidity were creating a dangerous weather concoction for Southern California that sparked wildfires and forced SDG&E to cut power to tens of thousands of customers.

More than 50,000 SDG&E customers were without power by Tuesday morning with a potential for up to 115,800 to have their utilities cut in order to prevent Santa Ana winds from downing power lines and sparking wildfires.

NBC 7 meteorologists said it was one of the strongest Santa Ana wind events in recent years. Gusts combined with relative humidity less than 10% means any wildfire that sparks could spread rapidly.

A Red Flag Warning, which is issued during critical fire danger conditions, will be in effect until 4 a.m. Wednesday for the San Diego County mountains and inland valleys, according to the National Weather Service.

