San Diego County Taken Off State's Coronavirus Watch List

Following several days of data trending in a positive direction, San Diego County has been taken off of California’s monitoring list.

The state announced that as of Tuesday, San Diego County has been removed from its watch list since it’s been three days that the county has had an average of less than 100 cases reported per 100,000 residents.

In the most recent reporting on Monday, the county announced that the region’s 14-day average positivity rate fell to 4.2%, a positive sign since the target is less than 8%.

Public Health Officer Wilma Wooten said Monday that being removed from the state watch list does not mean businesses can reopen.

What it does mean is that schools K-12 will be able to reopen for in-person education as soon as Sept. 1 if San Diego County can remain off the state’s watch list for another 14 days.

It is up to the state to decide when and how businesses will be allowed to reopen, Wooten said. So far, that guidance has not yet been received leaving hundreds of San Diego County businesses in limbo.

The county was placed on the state's monitoring list on July 5, following a busy Fourth of July weekend when crowds flocked to local shores as neighboring coastal communities shut down their beaches.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in the county as of Monday is 34,678, with 626 deaths reported since Feb. 14.

