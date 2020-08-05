County Leaders Vote in Favor of Allowing Places of Worship, Fitness Businesses to Use Parks for Services

San Diego County leaders on Wednesday unanimously voted in favor of a measure to allow places of worship and fitness centers to use the county's parks to offer their services outdoors.

The measure, proposed by Supervisor Dianne Jacob, waives fees associated with obtaining permits to reserve park space and streamlines the application process. However, equipment rental and day-use parking fees, as well as utility costs, will still apply for each business wanting to use the spaces.

California announced the closure of indoor operations of restaurants, fitness centers, places of worship, and personal care salons amid rising coronavirus cases in the state. Such businesses in San Diego County were briefly allowed to offer their services indoors until the state’s new order in mid-July.

Jacob's proposal aims to help local fitness-oriented businesses stay afloat and to let people practice their faith with others.

Already the city of San Diego, Coronado and Poway have implemented similar acts for places of worship and fitness centers. Businesses in those communities that are using public outdoor space are still required to follow mandates on social distancing and the use of facial coverings during services and classes.

In addition to measure, county leaders will also consider allocating $25 million in CARES Act funding to child care providers and will also vote on providing economic access and equity to the cannabis industry.