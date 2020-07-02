Big Crowds Flock to SoCal's Only Open Shorelines in San Diego County

The word is out. San Diego County has the only open beaches in the region, and already thousands of visitors have come our way leading up to the Fourth of July weekend.

With San Diego county going on the state watch list tomorrow, clisures are likely coming next week. But here’s what’s happening at beaches heading into the Fourth of July Weekend. #nbc7 Complete information on beach parking and restrictions at https://t.co/ylvk5rP6Vf pic.twitter.com/L4DuOVXS6a — Artie Ojeda (@ArtieNBCSD) July 2, 2020

“We took advantage of the fact that San Diego was open and Orange county had closed just recently, so we’re lucky enough this beautiful area was available,” said Amy Vollmar of Murrieta.

Vollmar and her family changed vacation plans to visit their Oceanside time-share condo when she learned San Diego County beaches were staying open.

But while she’s taking advantage of the opportunity to visit the beach, she’s also mindful of COVID-19 concerns brought on by big crowds.

“My fear is people won’t keep the social distancing, and obviously it’s spreading everywhere,” said Vollmer.

By mid-day on Thursday crowds packed the area around the Oceanside Pier. Visitors walked past signs that reminded people that face coverings are required and to maintain six feet distancing.

“I know all of the places we’ve stayed have been very cognizant of warning people and making sure that people know that they have to wear masks,” said Theresa Ramirez of Hemet.

Meanwhile, parking lots in the area were packed. But Oceanside City officials say most lots west of the train tracks will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. Friday.

Meanwhile, nearby business owners are grateful they’re open for the holiday weekend, but mindful big crowds could lead to more positive COVID cases and trigger eventual closures.

“I definitely think we’ll see the roller coaster of closures. I would expect after this weekend to possibly see Oceanside beaches close if they have huge crowds come in,” said Dave Robinson of Orfila Vineyards.

As for projected crowd sizes, the San Diego Tourism Authority expects to see fewer people, but is not making an official projection. Traditionally visitors come mostly from California, Arizona and Nevada during July.