Police on Lookout for Missing Point Loma Man

Authorities asked the public today to keep an eye out for a retirement-age Point Loma man who went missing over the weekend.

Mohinder Badyal, 72, left his San Antonio Avenue home sometime after 10 p.m. Sunday, and his whereabouts since have been unknown, according to San Diego police.

Badyal, who suffers from anxiety and depression and is believed to be in the beginning stages of dementia, often appears agitated and has been getting increasingly forgetful, police said.

He is of Indian descent, stands 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighs about 155 pounds and has brown eyes, gray hair and gray beard. He is believed to have been wearing blue track pants, a gold watch and blue-and-white New Balance sneakers at the time of his disappearance.

Anyone who might be able to help reunite Badyal with his family is asked to call SDPD communications at 619-531-2000.