Migrants deported to Tijuana after attending immigration appointment in California

As deportations continued, a new federal shelter was set up in Tijuana to provide a safe space and support. It is one of nine reception centers along the border as part of the “Mexico Embraces You” initiative.

Miguel Ángel Ramírez, deported from Bakersfield, arrived in Tijuana Tuesday morning. Ramirez was deported along with a group of Mexicans who were in immigration proceedings in the United States and showed up for one of their appointments.

"We are arranging an immigration procedure, and I went and presented myself and they detained me," Miguel Ramírez told Telemundo 20.

He assures that he did not even have time to react, since when he least expected it, he was already in Tijuana.

The same happened with Adrián, originally from Michoacán, who was deported for the third time. He was handcuffed and deported after he presented himself to ICE authorities in Madera. He said that for a year he had an ankle monitor as he was in the process of obtaining a U visa.

"We were arranging papers, and they took everything from us. I left my wife out there, she was waiting for me, they grabbed me there, they handcuffed me," he said.

The federal shelter that provides them with refuge on the border is guarded by the Mexican National Guard, which began to receive various vans from the National Institute of Migration and public transport units that transfer deportees from El Chaparral to the shelter.

On Tuesday, a group of 13 people, including Adrián and Miguel, arrived at the shelter. Later, another truck arrived with three other people.

In reception centers, deportees like Adrián hope to have contact with their families to decide their immediate future. He says that he has contemplated the possibility of trying to cross illegally again, although he does not rule out making a new life on this side of the border.



"Of course I would, I would try, but if there is work here and if it is fine, for what, it would be better for me to stay here to live with my wife," Adrián added.

They don't miss an opportunity to send a message to those in a similar situation in the United States.

"They see you as Latino and they pick you up if they ask you and you don't have papers, they deport you, not before, before they didn't just pick you up. Take care of themselves, as little as possible that they go out, is what I can say," warned Miguel Ramírez.

During the first day of operations, more than 50 nationals were attended to at the center for migrants, while small groups were received to provide them with care through the "Mexico embraces you" program.