Motorcycle rider injured in collision with Uber delivery driver in Mission Beach

The rider "probably will remain the hospital for a while," a San Diego Police Department official said.

A 35-year-old motorcycle rider Saturday was taken to a La Jolla hospital with an open pelvic fracture and a leg injury after he was involved in a collision with another vehicle in the Mission Beach neighborhood.

Just before 2:30 p.m. Saturday, San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel were called to the 3700 block of Mission Boulevard in response to motorcycle-versus- vehicle collision, according to the department.

According to an SDPD press release, the man was riding an electric motorcycle and hit the rear of a Chevy SUV. He was taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the SDPD, the SUV driver left the scene to complete an Uber delivery, then returned afterward.

Police said alcohol was not a factor in the collision. The Traffic Division is investigating.

Anyone with information on the collision was encouraged to call 858- 495-7800 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477