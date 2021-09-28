Michelin Guide Dishes Out Stars to Four SD County Restaurants

After a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Michelin Guide honored four San Diego County restaurants Tuesday with its star designation, compared to just one in 2019.

Overall, the Michelin Guide gave out 27 new stars statewide. Eight Los Angeles County eateries also made the cut, along with one in Orange County.

Addison at the Fairmont Grand Del Mar was the sole San Diego County restaurant to repeat its appearance on the list, receiving two stars from the French tire company's annual restaurant guide.

Landing on the Michelin Guide list with one star each were:

Jeune et Jolie (Carlsbad)

Soichi Sushi (University Heights)

Sushi Tadokoro (Old Town)

"As an international culinary destination and leader in the industry, California continues to impress Michelin Guide inspectors with a commitment to sustainable gastronomy and creative cuisine,'' Gwendal Poullennec, international director of the Michelin Guide, said in a statement. "We are delighted to celebrate 19 promotions for restaurants that elevated their quality and consistency despite the challenges of the health crisis, and welcome eight new entries to our selection at the star level.''

Last week, the Michelin Guide announced 45 restaurants across the state, including five in San Diego, as recipients of its "Bib Gourmand" designation that recognizes good food at reasonable prices.

According to Michelin, eateries that receive the designation offer "a full menu of a starter, main course and dessert, making it possible to order two courses and a glass of wine or dessert for around $40 or less,'' excluding tax and tip.

The San Diego-area eateries that made the list are: