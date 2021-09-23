Michelin Guide Names 5 San Diego Restaurants to ‘Good Quality, Good Value' Category

The prestigious Michelin Guide recognized five San Diego-area restaurants this week for having good food at good prices. Here are the local spots that took the “Bib Gourmand” honors.
According to Eater San Diego, these restaurants landed on the list:
- Callie (East Village)
- Cesarina (Point Loma)
- Ciccia Osteria (Barrio Logan)
- Dija Mara (Oceanside)
- Morning Glory (Little Italy)
The designation in Michelin’s “Bib Gourmand” category is bestowed upon restaurants that stand out for their “good quality, good value.” Michelin said Bib Gourmand eateries “leave you with a sense of satisfaction, at having so well at such a reasonable price.”
Eater reports that in the U.S., the criteria includes being able to order two course and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less.
Last week, the Michelin Guide highlighted “new culinary gems” in San Diego ahead of the Sept. 28 release of its 2021 California edition. Callie made the list there, too, along with renowned ramen shop Menya Ultra and Little Frenchie in Coronado. You can read about that here.
Callie
What to Know
- Address: 1195 Island Ave. in downtown San Diego's East Village
- Food: A California-style Mediterranean menu
- Callie is the first-ever solo project of San Diego native-turned-New-York Chef Travis Swikard; it was set to debut in 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic had other plans
By the way, NBC 7 and Eater spoke with Callie Chef Travis Swikard earlier this year on our Scene in San Diego podcast. Swikard talked in-depth with us about his vision for Callie and how it could – alongside other great local restaurants – continue to elevate San Diego’s food scene. He also talked about the obstacles of getting his first-ever solo project off the ground in the middle of the pandemic. And, of course, we talked about the food and the inspiration behind his menu. LISTEN to his episode here or below:
Cesarina
What to Know
- Address: 4161 Voltaire St. in Point Loma
- Food: Italian
- The Italian trattoria debuted in Point Loma in 2019, pre-pandemic. It has since expanded to include catering and a bakery, which Eater reports on here.
Ciccia Osteria
What to Know
- Address: 2233 Logan Ave. in Barrio Logan
- Food: Italian
- The cozy and casual Italian restaurant opened in Barrio Logan back in mid-2019. It's run by a local chef couple and offers counter-service, with fresh pasta, vegan options and comforting dishes based on family recipes.
Dija Mara
What to Know
- Address: 232 S. Coast Highway in Oceanside
- Food: Balinese-inspired menu that blends "Southeast Asian flavors with Western flair and Japanese cooking techniques"
- Dija Mara launched back in 2017. Read all about the unique eatery's "Instagrammable" dishes via Eater San Diego.
Morning Glory
What to Know
- Address: 550 W Date St. in Little Italy
- Food: It's all about brunch here, with a globally-inspired breakfast-meet-lunch menu
- An opulent, pink-hued stunner, this buzzy brunch spot opened in food-centric Little Italy back in 2019. Morning Glory is a $4 million project from San Diego hospitality pros CH Projects (Born & Raised) and quickly rose to the ranks as a prime local brunch spot.
