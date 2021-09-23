Michelin Guide Names 5 San Diego Restaurants to ‘Good Quality, Good Value' Category

The prestigious Michelin Guide recognized five San Diego-area restaurants this week for having good food at good prices. Here are the local spots that took the “Bib Gourmand” honors.

According to Eater San Diego, these restaurants landed on the list:

Callie (East Village)

Cesarina (Point Loma)

Ciccia Osteria (Barrio Logan)

Dija Mara (Oceanside)

Morning Glory (Little Italy)

The designation in Michelin’s “Bib Gourmand” category is bestowed upon restaurants that stand out for their “good quality, good value.” Michelin said Bib Gourmand eateries “leave you with a sense of satisfaction, at having so well at such a reasonable price.”

Eater reports that in the U.S., the criteria includes being able to order two course and a glass of wine or dessert for $40 or less.

Last week, the Michelin Guide highlighted “new culinary gems” in San Diego ahead of the Sept. 28 release of its 2021 California edition. Callie made the list there, too, along with renowned ramen shop Menya Ultra and Little Frenchie in Coronado. You can read about that here.

What to Know Address: 1195 Island Ave. in downtown San Diego's East Village

1195 Island Ave. in downtown San Diego's East Village Food: A California-style Mediterranean menu

A California-style Mediterranean menu Callie is the first-ever solo project of San Diego native-turned-New-York Chef Travis Swikard; it was set to debut in 2020 but the coronavirus pandemic had other plans

By the way, NBC 7 and Eater spoke with Callie Chef Travis Swikard earlier this year on our Scene in San Diego podcast. Swikard talked in-depth with us about his vision for Callie and how it could – alongside other great local restaurants – continue to elevate San Diego’s food scene. He also talked about the obstacles of getting his first-ever solo project off the ground in the middle of the pandemic. And, of course, we talked about the food and the inspiration behind his menu. LISTEN to his episode here or below:

What to Know Address: 4161 Voltaire St. in Point Loma

4161 Voltaire St. in Point Loma Food: Italian

Italian The Italian trattoria debuted in Point Loma in 2019, pre-pandemic. It has since expanded to include catering and a bakery, which Eater reports on here.

With businesses closing, and no government relief in sight, one Point loma restaurant is coming up with creative ways to avoid layoffs. NBC 7's Ramon Galindo has the story.

What to Know Address: 2233 Logan Ave. in Barrio Logan

2233 Logan Ave. in Barrio Logan Food: Italian

Italian The cozy and casual Italian restaurant opened in Barrio Logan back in mid-2019. It's run by a local chef couple and offers counter-service, with fresh pasta, vegan options and comforting dishes based on family recipes.

What to Know Address: 232 S. Coast Highway in Oceanside

232 S. Coast Highway in Oceanside Food: Balinese-inspired menu that blends "Southeast Asian flavors with Western flair and Japanese cooking techniques"

Balinese-inspired menu that blends "Southeast Asian flavors with Western flair and Japanese cooking techniques" Dija Mara launched back in 2017. Read all about the unique eatery's "Instagrammable" dishes via Eater San Diego.

What to Know Address: 550 W Date St. in Little Italy

550 W Date St. in Little Italy Food: It's all about brunch here, with a globally-inspired breakfast-meet-lunch menu

It's all about brunch here, with a globally-inspired breakfast-meet-lunch menu An opulent, pink-hued stunner, this buzzy brunch spot opened in food-centric Little Italy back in 2019. Morning Glory is a $4 million project from San Diego hospitality pros CH Projects (Born & Raised) and quickly rose to the ranks as a prime local brunch spot.

