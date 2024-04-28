Small plane crashes in El Cajon, people urged to avoid the area

A small plane crashed in an El Cajon neighborhood just feet away from homes on Sunday evening, according to Heartland Fire & Rescue.

The crash was reported in the neighborhood of Lily Avenue and Clarke Drive in El Cajon around 6:27 p.m., Heartland Fire & Rescue posted on X, formerly known as twitter.

People are urged to avoid the area for four to six hours following the crash, according to Heartland Fire & Rescue Battalion Chief John Nevin.

Footage shows the area cordoned off with caution tape as police officers and curious neighbors were seen around the crumbled pieces of the small plane.

The plane appeared to crash on a sidewalk, very near a power line and close to homes. Before crashing, the plane was headed for Gillespie Field, about 2 1/2 miles away, Nevin said. The plane is a single-engine, Bellanca Super Viking.

"The pilot was transported to the hospital with moderate injuries and no further concerns," Nevin said. No one else was hurt in the incident and no homes were struck, he added.

The downed power lanes did affect some homes and were the biggest concern. But SDG&E has responded and secured the downed power lines so they are no longer a hazard, Nevin told NBC 7.

At one point more than 1,000 people were without power near El Cajon, according to SDG&E's website.

The El Cajon Police Department is coordinating with the Federal Aviation Administration to investigate the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as the information arrives.