La Mesa Attorney Among Protesters In D.C. Describes Rioters' Invasion on U.S. Capitol

A La Mesa attorney who was in Washington D.C. with his son, brother and nephew to protests the result of the 2020 election had his camera rolling when rioters pushed through barricades and law enforcement and rushed the U.S. Capitol complex Wednesday afternoon.

“The crowds stretch from the Washington Monument to the Lincoln Memorial,” Scott McMillan said. “You would have to be here to understand how overwhelming it was. A sea of people."

McMillan said hundreds of thousands people marched from the Washington Monument to the Capitol after President Donald Trump’s speech. Once there, McMillan said it became obvious police stationed around the building were outmanned.

“They got to the line of officers and just grabbed them and threw them aside,” McMillan said. “There were just so many they were overwhelmed."

McMillan was video chatting with NBC 7 outside the Capitol when rioters among the masses made their push up the Capitol steps. McMillan, who wore a bicycle helmet in anticipation of some rowdiness, couldn’t have predicted what he saw next.

He did not join the hundreds who charged the law enforcement barricades and eventually entered the building, but he and his family kept their cameras on.

"Am I going to do that, as a licensed attorney, disobey such an order like going into the Capitol building, which could be misconstrued as some sort of invasion? I'm not going to do that,” he said.

McMillan said he traveled to Washington D.C. to witness and participate in what he thought would end up an historic, but civil, challenge to the electoral vote. Now that the dust has settled, McMillan thinks history will remember Jan. 6, 2021, as expression from both sides of the political aisle.

“I think history will remember this event as an expression of a significant portion of the population's sense that its government, it's elected leaders from both parties, are no longer representing their interests,”

McMillan said he and his group quickly left the Capitol and returned to their hotel room when the 6 p.m. citywide curfew took effect.

Members of San Diego’s Congressional delegation who experienced the storm from inside shared their memories with NBC 7 as well.