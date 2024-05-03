Oceanside Pier set to partially reopen next week after fire damage

The fire-scarred Oceanside Pier, which has been closed since flames engulfed its western end eight days ago, is on track to reopen -- for the most part -- next week, city officials announced Friday.

Roughly 80% of the iconic seafront landmark should be available for public use once again Friday, a little over two weeks after the intense blaze erupted for unknown reasons, gutting a vacant restaurant building and a snack shop and sending a towering plume of black smoke to the east, authorities said.

"The damaged far west end of the (pier) will remain closed and fenced off until further notice, as debris removal and reconstruction will soon be underway," a statement from the city asserts. "We appreciate (the community's) patience and understanding as we work to ensure the pier is safe for all."

Get San Diego local news, weather forecasts, sports and lifestyle stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC San Diego newsletters.

Though the cause of the fire remains unknown, investigators have ruled out arson. Analysis of the scene of the blaze points to an accidental cause of some sort, according to the Oceanside Fire Department.

In conducting such investigations, "we look at what we can rule out and what we can't rule out," OFD Chief David Parsons told reporters Monday during a briefing near the charred pier.

"And everything leads us to believe, based on canine (searches), reports, videos, witness interviews, fire dynamics, which is how fire moves, and then also patterns that we see in the structure ... that an incendiary liquid, which could be indicative of potential arson -- none of that's present," Parsons said.

Video evidence and witness interviews suggest the fire started on the northwest side of the pier -- possibly underneath the promenade deck -- next to a former Ruby's Diner site that was undergoing renovations at the time of the blaze, according to city officials.

When Miah Idema saw the iconic Oceanside Pier on fire from his studio, he immediately used his drone to capture the sights.

"We haven't nailed (it) down to a (precise) point of origin," Parsons said during the news conference. "Ideally, that's where we want to get, but I don't know if we're going to get there with how much damage is out there. ... So really, by the process of elimination, we're going to the accidental cause, but that doesn't mean we can a hundred percent nail it down, because we don't have the device or the item that may have actually been involved. And that may or may not ever be found."

During an all-out multi-agency effort that continued for more than 24 hours, crews were able to save roughly 95 percent of the 1,950-foot-long wooden structure, according to city officials. Emergency-services personnel from agencies across the county battled the flames from atop the burning pier, aboard a pair of firefighting boats and in water-dropping helicopters. The Coast Guard sent in a cutter to aid in handling the emergency.

Over the course of the around-the-clock firefight, crews put a "trench cut" in the deck, removing a section of it to allow for access to flames burning underneath it and to prevent the blaze from traveling any farther down the pier to the east, the fire chief said.

The city has been working with a contactor on installation of temporary fencing to block off the damaged end of the structure, allowing for a partial reopening during repairs, officials said.

Coast Guard-enforced restricted areas around the pier -- 100 yards for vessels and 100 feet for swimmers and surfers -- remained in effect this week.

Decades worth of memories were destroyed, including the wooden planks with engraved names of local donors. NBC 7’s Shandel Menezes spoke with one family who they say considered those planks family heirlooms.