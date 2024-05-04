Arraez of Skywalker — Newest San Diego Padre makes fabulous 1st impression on Star Wars Day

I don't know what Luis Arraez's midi-chlorian count is, but I will be SHOCKED if this dude is not Force-sensitive.

The Padres traded for the hitting savant hoping he'd help bring the most out of a talented but at times ineffective offense. As manager Mike Shildt might say, "Boom. Check." Arraez became the first Padre ever to have four hits in his San Diego debut, sparking an offensive rebellion in a 13-1 demolition of the Diamondbacks on Saturday night at Chase Field.

We already love this guy 🥹 pic.twitter.com/EV5vE8A9kF — San Diego Padres (@Padres) May 5, 2024

Arraez's name was written on the lineup card before he even joined the team. He didn't arrive at the ballpark until about an hour before the game started. It took him all of two pitches to give us a look at why Padres general manager AJ Preller sent four players to the Marlins for him.

Batting leadoff as the designated hitter, Arraez ripped a double down the right field line, got to 2nd base, and turned to his new dugout smiling from ear to ear. He would follow with three singles and finish 4-for-6 with an RBI and two runs scored. His presence seemed to get everyone fired up as all nine guys in the starting lineup had at least one hit. The 7th inning was their Mona Lisa. Here's how it all played out:

Luis Arraez - Single

Fernando Tatis Jr. - Single

Jake Cronenworth - Flyout

Manny Machado - 2 RBI Double

Jurickson Profar - 2 Run HR

Xander Bogaerts - Double

Jackson Merrill - RBI Single

Luis Campusano - Walk

Ha-Seong Kim - 3 Run HR

Arraez - Lineout

Tatis Jr. - Flyout

That's an 8-run inning for a club that has already shown a propensity for putting up crooked numbers. Not to be forgotten in the offensive gluttony was a great start by Michael King. The right-hander worked 6.0 shutout innings with three strikeouts. The Padres have won four straight games and can sweep the series in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon with Matt Waldron on the mound against Ryne Nelson.

