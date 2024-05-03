Man's body found floating in Mission Bay area of San Diego

A man's body was found floating face-down in San Diego's Mission Bay on Friday morning, according to San Diego police.

Around 7 a.m. on Friday, a passerby noticed a body found in the water about 10 feet out near E Mission Bay Drive and Clairemont Drive, according to San Diego Police Department Lt. Jake Resch.

Lifeguards helped recover the body, which appeared to have been there overnight and had no obvious signs of trauma, Lt. Resch said.

The area had been blocked off for investigating, but was reopened a couple hours later, police said. The medical examiner is working to identify the man and determine his cause of death.

Lt. Resch said these types of reports are not unusual.

“We do have calls similar to this on a regular basis, whether it’s a swimmer or surfer who’s had some sort of medical distress or maybe someone’s had over-consumption of something and might have slipped and fallen in the water. At this point, we don’t know what might have caused it," Lt. Resch said.