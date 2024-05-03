San Diego Padres use long ball to beat up Diamondbacks in series opener

Perhaps they buoyed by the specter of a trade for batting champ Luis Arraez. Perhaps they just liked getting out of Petco Park and into a more hitter-friendly environment. Whatever it is, the Padres road trip got off to a fabulous start with a 7-1 blowout win over the Diamondbacks in Phoenix on Friday night.

Fernando Tatis Jr. and Jake Cronenworth hit back-to-back homers in the 4th inning and Manny Machado added a 2-run shot an inning later to highlight a 12-hit attack, seven of them going for extra bases. Cronenworth added a pair of doubles to give starting pitcher Dylan Cease a massive cushion that he enjoyed but didn't really need.

The right-hander was fantastic over 6.2 innings, allowing just one run on three hits and tying his season high with eight strikeouts and no walks. After suffering through a 5-game losing streak the Padres have won three straight and are just a game under .500 again. They can even their record on Saturday evening with Michael King on the mound against Brandon Pfaadt at Chase Field.

LISTEN: With NBC 7 San Diego's Darnay Tripp and Derek Togerson behind the mic, On Friar will cover all things San Diego Padres. Interviews, analysis, behind-the-scenes...the ups, downs, and everything in between. Tap here to find On Friar wherever you listen to podcasts.