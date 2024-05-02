Things to do this weekend in San Diego: Chrome Ball Tour, Cinco de Mayo festivals and more

There’s always something fun to do in America’s Finest City. Our Weekend events guide is here to help. Get up. Get out. Play!

Our Weekend Events guide is published every Thursday

Like our mission always, our guide will do its best to span the county -- north, south, east, and west — to bring you fun, fresh and affordable things to do in San Diego

Have any events to share? Please send them to Brenda.Gregorio-Nieto@nbcuni.com

Friday, May 3

FoodieLand Night Market

3 to 10 p.m. at the Del Mar Fairgrounds | $6

Are you a foodie? Well, get ready to feast! This multicultural food and entertainment event will feature more than 200 vendors.

Julian Woman's Club Wildflower Show

10 a.m. at Julian Woman’s Club | Free

Smell the floral aromas and appreciate the beauty of Julian’s Jewels of the Backcountry in a show that’s been going on since 1926.

Cumbiatron - The Cumbia Rave

9 p.m. at the House of Blues San Diego | $15-$30

Love Cumbia? Enjoy a night full of cumbia with a live performance by Spaghetti Cumbia and DJ El Selector for a night of raucous fun!

Diary Of A Wimpy Kid, The Musical

7 p.m. at Casa del Prado Theatre | May 3 is pajama night! | $22

Based on the beloved book series, Diary of a Wimpy Kid comes to life in this new musical filled with laughter, adventure and a relatable tale of growing up.

Saturday, May 4

Hasan Minjaj: Off With His Head

7 and 9:45 p.m. at the Civic Theatre I $66+

If you want to experience a night full of laughs, this one’s for you! Minhaj is best known for his breakout Netflix special “Homecoming King” and his political satire show “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.”

FERXXOCALIPSIS Tour 2024

8 p.m. at Pechanga Arena | $39+

Feid, the Colombian-born artist is in San Diego as part of his FERXXOCALIPSIS Tour.

Chrome Ball Tour

12 p.m. in Chula Vista| Free

Prepare for a day packed with excitement. The action starts with a thrilling first responders tournament featuring our Chula Vista Fire Department and Police Department teams, family fun and more.

Prince Again, Atomic Blond

9 p.m. at Belly Up| $22

Prince AGAIN is a live tribute show dedicated to the legendary Prince and they are headed to San Diego.

30th Annual Walk for Animals

8 a.m. at NTC Park at Liberty Station

Thousands of supporters and their furry friends will make a lifesaving difference as they walk to raise money for homeless pets, rescued animals and injured wildlife.

NBC 7's Steven Luke sits down with Sebastian Morua with the SDFC to talk about all the activities and the excitement.

Sunday, May 5

Old Town Fiesta Cinco de Mayo

11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Old Town San Diego State | Free

Make your way to Old Town San Diego to celebrate Cinco de Mayo among the brightly-colored buildings, lively street performers and delicious Mexican cuisine.

Escondido’s Cinco de Mayo Festival

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Grape Day Park | Free

From mariachis, Aztec dancers and an art exhibition.to food vendors and a beer and spirit garden, this family-friendly event has so much to offer!

San Diego Strike Force vs Northern Arizona Wranglers

Doors open at 2 p.m. the show starts at 3:05 p.m. at Pechanga Arena | Tickets required

The Indoor Football League is America’s longest continuously-running indoor football league and is the second-longest-running professional football league in the U.S., after only the National Football League.

Carlsbad Village Street Faire

8 a.m. at Downtown Village of Carlsbad| Free

The Carlsbad Village Street Faire features over 750 unique vendors, children’s ride, food and more.