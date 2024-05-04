bonsall

SR-76 in Bonsall closed after deputy-involved shooting; suspect injured

Authorities did not say whether the suspect was shot or injured in another way

By Danielle Smith

Part of State Route 76 in Bonsall was closed on May 4, 2024, after a deputy-involved shooting.

Part of State Route 76 in Bonsall was shut down in both directions Saturday after a deputy-involved shooting that left a suspect injured, authorities said.

The incident happened around 11:30 a.m. near the intersection of Mission Road and Via Montellano, according to the San Diego County Sheriff's Department.

The suspect is in sheriff's custody and was taken to the hospital, officials said. Authorities did not say whether the suspect was shot or injured in another way.

No deputies were injured, the department said in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Due to the shooting, State Route 76 was closed from Camino Del Rey to East Vista Way. SDSO asked the public to avoid the area.

The San Diego Police Department is investigating the incident.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information arrives.

