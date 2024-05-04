Safety tips from the US government for Americans traveling to Mexico

The U.S. Department of State has been cautioning Americans to reconsider travel to Baja California, the region of Mexico, where four bodies were recently found.

The warning is part of a travel advisory for the country that has been in effect since late August 2023. According to the department’s website, “violent crime – such as homicide, kidnapping, carjacking and robbery – is widespread and common in Mexico.”

It also adds that because U.S. government employees are restricted or prohibited from going to certain areas in Mexico, it makes it difficult for them to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens who might need it.

However, they shared tips for Americans who travel to the region against their warning:

Keep friends and family informed of your travel plans.

If separating from a group, share your GPS location with a friend.

If taking a taxi alone, take a photo of the taxi’s number and/or plate and send it to a friend.

Use toll roads when you can and do not drive alone or at night.

Be extra cautious when visiting local bars, nightclubs or casinos.

Do not show any signs of wealth (i.e. jewelry, etc.)

Be vigilant around banks and ATMs.

The department also suggests enrolling in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program.

For more information on the travel advisory, click here.