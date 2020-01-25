In Case You Missed It: San Diego Weekend News Digest for Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020

To help make sure you stay informed on the most shared and talked about stories in San Diego County, each Saturday we'll revisit five stories from the previous week and capsulize them in this digest with the most recent updates.

A popular spot in North Park known for its craft brewing options has announced its upcoming, though undated closure. When you think of a place you can walk into and feel like you’re at home, many in North Park said they think of Toronado. It’s been around for over a decade and some said it was part of the craft brewery movement in San Diego.

2. Actor Scott Eastwood Accused of Claiming to Be City Worker, Dismantling Protest Signs in Del Mar

"Asked him to step away and he just continued to try and dismantle the banner, which was so bizarre with this kind of sadistic grin on his face." A video of Scott Eastwood, actor, and son of Clint Eastwood, appears to show him attempting to dismantle a protester’s banner Sunday in Del Mar.

3. ‘You Are a Baby Killer’: Charles Merritt Sentenced to Death for McStay Family Killings

After frustrating delays in proceedings in a Southern California courtroom last week, an emotional sentencing hearing resumed Tuesday for the man convicted in the mysterious killings of the McStay family, including two boys, ages 3 and 4. He was sentenced to death and life in prison.

4. Controversial Homeless Parking Lot Approved in Encinitas

The Encinitas City Council voted Thursday morning to pass the overnight parking lot for homeless people after hearing more than 100 residents speak on the issue. City Council approved the parking lot with a 4-1 vote.

5. ‘Radio Is a Savage Business’: Longtime Radio Host Announces End of Sunny 98.1 Show

Longtime local radio host AJ Machado announced Wednesday he and his co-host Sara Perry would no longer be hosting their morning show for Sunny 98.1. Another blow to the San Diego radio scene, Steve Kramer announced Tuesday he was "no longer on Channel 93.3." Kramer hosted a show with Geena the Latina.