North Park’s Toronado to Shut Down the Taps

A popular spot in North Park known for its craft brewing options has announced its upcoming, though undated closure.

When you think of a place you can walk into and feel like you’re at home, many in North Park said they think of Toronado. It’s been around for over a decade and some said it was part of the craft brewery movement in San Diego.

“To me it is as quintessential to this neighborhood as the North Park sign, as the water tower. I think it is a staple of this neighborhood and I am sad to see it go,” resident Ernesto Rivera said.

The inside of Toronado is simple, but to beer lovers it's a slice of beer heaven.

"This was the first place in San Diego that had really, really good beer on tap," he added.

According to the bar's Facebook page, they will be closing their doors after 12 years in business.

I know you’ve all read things this morning on various social media platforms... know that WE ARE STILL OPEN!!! We will... Posted by Toronado San Diego on Saturday, January 18, 2020

Nearby bars and businesses said they were shocked to hear the news, but not surprised because the landscape on 30th Street is changing.

NBC 7 reached out to the owners of Toronado, but we have not yet heard back.

Their last day in business at 30th Street and Lincoln Avenue has not been announced. For now, the taps are still open.

“I wouldn’t mind stopping here everyday until they close,” said Chris Collette, a self-proclaimed Toronado patron. “Met a lot of good friends in this bar.”